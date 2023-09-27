Compact & Bijoux!

Phil & I went to the cinema this evening. First time we’ve visited the Kinema in the Woods, At Woodhall Spa, but have known of its existence for a long time. It was built in 1922 & has lots of memorabilia & things from an old cinema experience such as an intermission & the Rank advertising music & an organ or piano, depending which hall you are in. There is a picture of our seating area in the collage, second down on the left. Only 20 seats! Other screens were bigger - a film loosely based around Marc Bolan perhaps doesn’t command a big audience 😉