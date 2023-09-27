Previous
Compact & Bijoux! by carole_sandford
Compact & Bijoux!

Phil & I went to the cinema this evening. First time we’ve visited the Kinema in the Woods, At Woodhall Spa, but have known of its existence for a long time. It was built in 1922 & has lots of memorabilia & things from an old cinema experience such as an intermission & the Rank advertising music & an organ or piano, depending which hall you are in. There is a picture of our seating area in the collage, second down on the left. Only 20 seats! Other screens were bigger - a film loosely based around Marc Bolan perhaps doesn’t command a big audience 😉
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous collage
September 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is really cool carole
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! - a great experience, far from today's impersonal cinemas!
September 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
What an interesting collage. Sounds like a great evening.
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful collage
September 27th, 2023  
