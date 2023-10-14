Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
A Mad Few Hours with this Lot!
Daughter, partner & grandkids round for Chinese/ chippy tea.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Tags
grandkids
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s a great collage. Love Lucy in that hat xx
October 14th, 2023
