Previous
One Day More…. by carole_sandford
57 / 365

One Day More….

….. if Red Arrow shots. So as not to bore you, I’ve put them in a collage.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Your are so skilled at panning to get these. What is your ratio of not so brilliant shots??
November 8th, 2023  
julia ace
All look great together.. There was a story on our TV of the NZ equivalent planning their maneuvers they 'walk' through on the ground 1st.. cause they sure don't want to make mistakes..
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise