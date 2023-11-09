Events of 34 yrs ago

This collage came up on my Facebook today, so I thought as it was already a collage & I didn’t have to search for photos I’d upload it as it is.

34 years ago today the Berlin Wall border crossing at Check Point Charlie was opened & hundreds of people crossed into the West. The rest as they say is history, not only for Germany but for all Eastern Block countries.

These are some of our photos of the wall & East Berlin. ( one even has me & my MIL in it) .

I had returned to the Uk in August, because we were to be posted in Dec & I already had a job, so missed all the fun!