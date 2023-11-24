Sign up
Stratford Upon Avon
A collage from our brief visit to Stratford on Friday.It contains images of Shakespeare, his birthplace, the river Avon, Lady Macbeth, Prince Hal (the young Henry V), the Royal Shakespeare Company theatre.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson
ace
A really well put together collage. We visited there earlier this year and really enjoyed all the history
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured a golden glow in your collage.
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely selection of photos Carole
November 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful light in these photos
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great collection of very very nice photographs
November 26th, 2023
