Photo 621
Passing Ships ?
Actually passing planes. Whilst the helicopters were on the ground yesterday, the Red Arrows took to the skies, much to the enjoyment of the watching photographers! Red 6 & 7 hurtling towards each other at 400mph!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2428
photos
166
followers
147
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Taken
7th July 2021 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
display
,
planes
,
arrows
JackieR
ace
Great timing to get this!!
July 8th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It must be so thrilling to watch these guys. I bet they wave at each other when they pass by! Great shot!
July 8th, 2021
julia
ace
Wow great timing and shot.
July 8th, 2021
