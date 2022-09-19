Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 831
Final Journey
What a magnificent farewell! All the military involvement was exemplary! A display like no other!
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3093
photos
168
followers
145
following
227% complete
View this month »
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
Latest from all albums
2218
829
41
2219
830
2220
2221
831
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
queen
,
funeral
,
farewell
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a great shot Carole. I took loads of photos today ( from the TV), it was difficult to choose just one. Fav.
September 19th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture (even if it is off the TV) - All of these young men and women have been in the Royal Navy a matter of months at the most. An event that they will remember for the rest of their careers, lives and be able to regale their families with for years to come. Absolutely fabulous effort by all of HM Forces, but these ratings, together with the 8 Grenadier Guard Pallbearers, took the honours for me.
September 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful. I was glued to it all and so moved by so much of it.
September 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
September 19th, 2022
Peter Byrne
What a wonderful display, Pageantry at its most spectacular
September 19th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
I was very moved by the whole ceremony!
September 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture - I was glued to the TV all day !
September 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a day. So moving.
September 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close