Final Journey

What a magnificent farewell! All the military involvement was exemplary! A display like no other!
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
This is a great shot Carole. I took loads of photos today ( from the TV), it was difficult to choose just one. Fav.
September 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture (even if it is off the TV) - All of these young men and women have been in the Royal Navy a matter of months at the most. An event that they will remember for the rest of their careers, lives and be able to regale their families with for years to come. Absolutely fabulous effort by all of HM Forces, but these ratings, together with the 8 Grenadier Guard Pallbearers, took the honours for me.
September 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful. I was glued to it all and so moved by so much of it.
September 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
September 19th, 2022  
Peter Byrne
What a wonderful display, Pageantry at its most spectacular
September 19th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
I was very moved by the whole ceremony!
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture - I was glued to the TV all day !
September 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a day. So moving.
September 19th, 2022  
