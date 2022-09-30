Previous
Productivity by carole_sandford
Photo 832

Productivity

The finished cardigan from a few weeks ago & a blanket, which the recipient is now in possession of. The blanket I really enjoyed doing.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
Both beautiful pieces, the lucky recipient!
September 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 30th, 2022  
Michelle
I love the blanket such a beautiful colour and such a cute cardigan
September 30th, 2022  
