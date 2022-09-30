Sign up
Photo 832
Productivity
The finished cardigan from a few weeks ago & a blanket, which the recipient is now in possession of. The blanket I really enjoyed doing.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3105
photos
168
followers
139
following
Tags
baby
,
blanket
,
niece
,
cardigan
Diana
ace
Both beautiful pieces, the lucky recipient!
September 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 30th, 2022
Michelle
I love the blanket such a beautiful colour and such a cute cardigan
September 30th, 2022
