Photo 852
Remembrance
The flag that is currently flying in our garden leading up to Armistice Day & Remembrance Sunday. This was also a candidate for owo & was taken with an iso of 100, but i decided to tag my other picture.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3159
photos
168
followers
142
following
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd November 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
garden
,
remembrance
,
poppy
,
rbl
