Manor House Moat Bridge by carole_sandford
Photo 853

Manor House Moat Bridge

I have used this little bridge quite a few times before in my project. This is what is left of the moat that surrounded the medieval Manor House at Buslingthorpe, just a mile from our village. I thought it looked particularly pretty today.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene, I love the bridge.
November 11th, 2022  
