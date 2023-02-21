Previous
Landscape colour 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 900

Landscape colour 2

The colour version of todays b&w.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
It’s amazing how the buildings stand out in black & white compared to the colour where the green fields dominate.
February 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The chimney stacks are interesting. What are they part of?
February 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys they are cooling towers at a power station.
February 21st, 2023  
