Water in the sunlight by carole_sandford
Water in the sunlight

Phil was watering the plants in the back of the bed that were in the shade. I asked him to quickly spay the water so that it was in the sunlight & this was the result.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
no hosepipe ban or water concerns upnorth then!! Fab capture of the droplets
June 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful capture and sight.
June 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful capture of the droplets in the sun !
June 26th, 2023  
