Previous
Photo 980
Water in the sunlight
Phil was watering the plants in the back of the bed that were in the shade. I asked him to quickly spay the water so that it was in the sunlight & this was the result.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
4
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunlight
,
water
,
spray
,
garden
JackieR
ace
no hosepipe ban or water concerns upnorth then!! Fab capture of the droplets
June 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture and sight.
June 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture of the droplets in the sun !
June 26th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
No!!
June 26th, 2023
