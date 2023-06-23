Sign up
Photo 979
Cathedral Meadow
Such a riot of colour behind the cathedral, in their meadow garden.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3523
photos
170
followers
145
following
268% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd June 2023 7:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cathedral
,
garden
,
meadow
moni kozi
ace
Superb!
June 23rd, 2023
