Perfect
These were relatively small flower heads, but so perfectly formed, with lots of petal layers.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3713
photos
164
followers
136
following
flower
rose
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful colors and details.
October 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
October 8th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Beautiful colour
October 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
A pretty pink.
October 8th, 2023
