Nostalgia

We were back at the Kinema in the Woods today, this time to see The Great Escaper. It’s quite a moving film interspersed with humour. Michael Caine & the late Glenda Jackson, were excellent, as you would expect.

I am not actually old enough to remember there being an intermission, for ice creams etc & entertainment by someone playing this! The organ & the man playing it, rose up from underneath the stage, as it would done in times gone by! Tunes were both recognisable & good to listen to!