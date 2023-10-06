Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
Rain Predicted
Well that’s how the old adage goes, if the cows are sitting down, then it’s going to rain. It actually didn’t though, we have had a very warm wind, very odd
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
field
,
cows
,
countryside
Pat Knowles
ace
They always say that but I think they are just full of grass!
October 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Or maybe they just needed to rest. ;)
October 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot. I guess they were just tired. LOL
October 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2023
