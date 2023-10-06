Previous
Rain Predicted by carole_sandford
Photo 1052

Rain Predicted

Well that’s how the old adage goes, if the cows are sitting down, then it’s going to rain. It actually didn’t though, we have had a very warm wind, very odd
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Pat Knowles ace
They always say that but I think they are just full of grass!
October 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Or maybe they just needed to rest. ;)
October 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot. I guess they were just tired. LOL
October 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2023  
