Previous
Photo 1093
In the Bleak mid Winter
Except, its not mid winter, it's the start! This was a few yards outside our village, on the way to Buslingthorpe.
Today it has rained, so most of this has gone.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3814
photos
167
followers
137
following
299% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd December 2023 10:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
countryside
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see so long as it doesn’t hand around.
December 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just love this ! and a great title ! fav
December 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yikes that's cold!
December 4th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Lovely but looks cold
December 4th, 2023
