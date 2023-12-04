Previous
In the Bleak mid Winter by carole_sandford
Photo 1093

In the Bleak mid Winter

Except, its not mid winter, it's the start! This was a few yards outside our village, on the way to Buslingthorpe.
Today it has rained, so most of this has gone.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see so long as it doesn’t hand around.
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just love this ! and a great title ! fav
December 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yikes that's cold!
December 4th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Lovely but looks cold
December 4th, 2023  
