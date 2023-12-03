Previous
Village Church by carole_sandford
Photo 1092

Village Church

Part of our walk today to capture some snow images. We don’t really get much snow compared to some other places in the world, so if you don’t have to go anywhere that involves a vehicle , it’s quite exciting.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super pov with the snow , suggesting Christmas - all we need is the donkey in the foreground ! fav
December 3rd, 2023  
julia ace
A very Christmassy shot..
December 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very wintery scene.
December 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Looks brilliant! Raining down here lol
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, lovely shot and scene. Although I don't like the cold I really miss snow.
December 3rd, 2023  
