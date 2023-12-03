Sign up
Photo 1092
Village Church
Part of our walk today to capture some snow images. We don’t really get much snow compared to some other places in the world, so if you don’t have to go anywhere that involves a vehicle , it’s quite exciting.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
church
village
snowy
Beryl Lloyd
A super pov with the snow , suggesting Christmas - all we need is the donkey in the foreground ! fav
December 3rd, 2023
julia
A very Christmassy shot..
December 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
Very wintery scene.
December 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
Looks brilliant! Raining down here lol
December 3rd, 2023
Diana
It's beautiful, lovely shot and scene. Although I don't like the cold I really miss snow.
December 3rd, 2023
