Returning by carole_sandford
Photo 1094

Returning

Taken on Buslingthorpe Road, heading back to our village. I love the trees & between two of them you can see our village church spire.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Such a pretty scene, there’s something so magical about snow….
December 5th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
A lovely scene in with the whiteness
December 5th, 2023  
