Purple for Advent by carole_sandford
Photo 1095

Purple for Advent

Lincoln Catheral lit up purple for Advent. Taken from castle square. It was 1°C when we’re up here this evening, but definitely felt colder. The sort of cold that hurts your face!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully lit up ! So you needed a hot toddy on getting home !! fav
December 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressively gorgeous
December 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks very impressive in purple
December 6th, 2023  
