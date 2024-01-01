Sign up
Photo 1114
Happy New Year!
London’s New Year fireworks. Quite a spectacular scene as always! Image courtesy of the BBC.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
new
,
fireworks
,
london
,
year
