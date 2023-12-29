Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1113
Preening Cormorant
Back at Hartsholme today with the grandkids. There were quite a few cormorants but most had their backs to me, apart from this one.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3863
photos
169
followers
138
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Latest from all albums
1111
2685
1112
62
1
2686
2687
1113
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
29th December 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cormorant
,
hartsholme
Phil Sandford
ace
Excellent capture.
December 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see.
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured !
December 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close