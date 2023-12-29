Previous
Preening Cormorant by carole_sandford
Photo 1113

Preening Cormorant

Back at Hartsholme today with the grandkids. There were quite a few cormorants but most had their backs to me, apart from this one.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
304% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Excellent capture.
December 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see.
December 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured !
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise