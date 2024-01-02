Sign up
Photo 1116
Across the Dune Grasses
From yesterday’s trip to the seaside. Looking across the dune grasses to the sea. I liked the clouds too.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Tags
sea
,
grass
,
beach
,
dunes
Pat Knowles
ace
It was a beautiful morning but this sky is just breathtaking!
January 2nd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pov.
January 2nd, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
fab
January 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a great half and half.
January 2nd, 2024
