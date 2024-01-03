Sign up
Previous
Photo 1117
Wave Patterns
Quite a low pov to capture this. This is a water channel left by the receded tide. I liked the patterns the water had created in the sand.
Best viewed on black
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sand
,
water
,
beach
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating to see the power of the sea to create these patterns.
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture
January 3rd, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Great ripples. Weird that that was the only small (about 10m x 2m) that had these ripples whereas all the rest of the beach, all 6 miles of it, was perfectly smooth and compacted.
January 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 3rd, 2024
