Wave Patterns by carole_sandford
Photo 1117

Wave Patterns

Quite a low pov to capture this. This is a water channel left by the receded tide. I liked the patterns the water had created in the sand.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating to see the power of the sea to create these patterns.
January 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture
January 3rd, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Great ripples. Weird that that was the only small (about 10m x 2m) that had these ripples whereas all the rest of the beach, all 6 miles of it, was perfectly smooth and compacted.
January 3rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
January 3rd, 2024  
