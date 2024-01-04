Previous
It’s that tree again! by carole_sandford
Photo 1118

It’s that tree again!

Stopped off In Buslingthorpe on my way home from the supermarket today. There was a strange phenomenon happening, in that, there was a bright light in the sky, rarely seen lately! Can never resist photographing this tree!
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Idyllic scene
January 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
We've forgotten what the yellow orb in the sky does. Love this tree
January 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow & a blue sky!
January 4th, 2024  
