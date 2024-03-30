Previous
Form an Orderly Queue by carole_sandford
Photo 1162

Form an Orderly Queue

The lambs feed at every opportunity & looking at it from a female human perspective, they seem rather rough! Glad I’m not a sheep!
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise