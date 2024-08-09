Previous
I had my dinner made for me tonight. She can come again…..
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet. Sounds like the food was delicious.
August 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Lucky you. Hope she comes again soon.
August 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A wonderful well deserve treat! How lovely…
August 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
How lovely.
August 9th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lucky you! This is a sweet, dear photo, Carole.
August 9th, 2024  
