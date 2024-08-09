Sign up
Photo 1239
Cooking
I had my dinner made for me tonight. She can come again…..
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4224
photos
176
followers
144
following
Tags
cook
,
granddaughter
,
lucy
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet. Sounds like the food was delicious.
August 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Lucky you. Hope she comes again soon.
August 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A wonderful well deserve treat! How lovely…
August 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely.
August 9th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lucky you! This is a sweet, dear photo, Carole.
August 9th, 2024
