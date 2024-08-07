Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1238
Preening Ducks
Two of the many ducks on the lake yesterday.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4221
photos
176
followers
144
following
339% complete
View this month »
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Latest from all albums
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
1237
2909
1238
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
hartsholme
Corinne C
ace
Excellent capture! I love this image!
August 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… lovely
August 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely environmental capture. I like the rippled reflections too!
August 7th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
August 7th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A nice little perch. Such lovely feather detail.
August 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking lovely.
August 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close