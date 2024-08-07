Previous
Preening Ducks by carole_sandford
Photo 1238

Preening Ducks

Two of the many ducks on the lake yesterday.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Excellent capture! I love this image!
August 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… lovely
August 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely environmental capture. I like the rippled reflections too!
August 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
August 7th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A nice little perch. Such lovely feather detail.
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise