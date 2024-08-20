Sign up
Photo 1247
What a Gent!
Helping Lucy off the log so she didn’t get wet.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1244
2919
2920
1245
2921
1246
2922
1247
Tags
phil
,
woods
,
jump
,
lucy
,
willingham
Susan Wakely
ace
Team work.
August 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
A true gentleman!
August 20th, 2024
