Photo 1786
Tiny Dancer
I always think that fuchsias look a little bit like ballerinas. This the end product of very un technical set up in my extras.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, all very much appreciated!
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2435
photos
166
followers
147
following
489% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th July 2021 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fuchsia
,
indoors
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s gorgeous.
July 11th, 2021
