Evening Sunflowers by carole_sandford
Photo 1829

Evening Sunflowers

Had a drive to the sunflower field that Phil found this afternoon & took granddaughter Lucy with me for company. The sunset itself wasn’t too special but the it made the sky/clouds interesting.
Best on black.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Carole Sandford

In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Phil Sandford ace
Love the sky in this. It’s not the greatest sunflower crop we’ve seen in our time, but it’s the best this year.
August 23rd, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
Nice scene and sky :)
August 23rd, 2021  
