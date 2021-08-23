Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1829
Evening Sunflowers
Had a drive to the sunflower field that Phil found this afternoon & took granddaughter Lucy with me for company. The sunset itself wasn’t too special but the it made the sky/clouds interesting.
Best on black.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2491
photos
166
followers
147
following
501% complete
View this month »
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
Latest from all albums
27
1825
634
1826
1827
1828
1829
635
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 6
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
evening
,
sunflowers
Phil Sandford
ace
Love the sky in this. It’s not the greatest sunflower crop we’ve seen in our time, but it’s the best this year.
August 23rd, 2021
Richard Brown
ace
Nice scene and sky :)
August 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close