Red Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 2032

Red Tulips

For todays rainbow colour of red. From the whole bunch that feature in my extras today.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Renee Salamon ace
Such a beautiful red
March 14th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Stunning
March 14th, 2022  
Mave
Great!
March 14th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty red shot.
March 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lusciously red !
March 14th, 2022  
