Bokeh Lupin by carole_sandford
Photo 2089

Bokeh Lupin

The lupins are the other things that are now blooming too. I liked the bokeh in this one.
Again we were both taking pictures at the same time - pot luck as to what is uploaded by both of us at the same time!
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful flower and capture - with the delightful bokeh in the background ! fav
May 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I wish that the slugs would not demolish mine.
May 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautifully captured.Fav☺️
May 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I love Lupin
May 10th, 2022  
