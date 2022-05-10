Sign up
Photo 2089
Bokeh Lupin
The lupins are the other things that are now blooming too. I liked the bokeh in this one.
Again we were both taking pictures at the same time - pot luck as to what is uploaded by both of us at the same time!
10th May 2022
10th May 22
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2884
photos
176
followers
148
following
572% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
lupins
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful flower and capture - with the delightful bokeh in the background ! fav
May 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. I wish that the slugs would not demolish mine.
May 10th, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured.Fav☺️
May 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I love Lupin
May 10th, 2022
