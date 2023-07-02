Sign up
Previous
Photo 2507
Pygmy Goat
As part of the scarecrow scene yesterday, there were animals to pet on the school field. The Pygmy Goats, were very friendly & trying to eat everything!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3539
photos
169
followers
144
following
686% complete
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2504
2505
983
2506
984
47
2507
985
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st July 2023 1:53pm
Tags
school
,
goats
,
scarecrows
KV
ace
What awesome eyes this goat has… looks like this one is staring intently at you… goats do try and eat everything in there path… you are so right about that!
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! I love goats , this one is such an inquisitive little fellow , Lovely eyes and goatee(whiskers!! )
July 2nd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Such a gorgeous capture. I love pygmy goats.
July 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture, I love goats!
July 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Almost a grin there
July 2nd, 2023
