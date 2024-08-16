Sign up
Previous
Photo 2918
Agapanthus
A frame full of beauty.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4236
photos
176
followers
144
following
799% complete
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
1242
2914
2915
1243
2916
1244
2917
2918
Views
24
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th July 2024 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
agapanthus
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
August 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soo pretty … gorgeous colours
August 16th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
August 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty
August 16th, 2024
