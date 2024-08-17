Previous
Hedgehog Supper by carole_sandford
Hedgehog Supper

We seem to have a regular evening visitor. He munched his way through a saucer of food & drank water. We refer to him as Spike though we don’t actually know if he’s a he or a she.
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture. Where you able to get closeup or have you got a gizmo thingy set up in the garden?
August 17th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
Spike !!!!! Hello Spike :)
August 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys we were actually able to get fairly close, probably because he was hungry & more interested in the food than us.
August 17th, 2024  
