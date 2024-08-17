Sign up
Photo 2919
Photo 2919
Hedgehog Supper
We seem to have a regular evening visitor. He munched his way through a saucer of food & drank water. We refer to him as Spike though we don’t actually know if he’s a he or a she.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
3
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4237
photos
175
followers
143
following
799% complete
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2915
1242
2916
1243
2917
2918
1244
2919
Views
8
3
4
Years 1 to 8
Tags
garden
,
hedgehog
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture. Where you able to get closeup or have you got a gizmo thingy set up in the garden?
August 17th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
Spike !!!!! Hello Spike :)
August 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
we were actually able to get fairly close, probably because he was hungry & more interested in the food than us.
August 17th, 2024
