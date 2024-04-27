Memory Month: New York City

Memory Month continues and our USA journey brings us to the next couple of days.



After Montauk, we drove the length of Long Island into New York City, pausing for coffee in The Hamptons en route. Loved driving in New York, so easy to navigate with its grid system. Left the car then and walked the city for a few days. Stayed in a hotel on Times Square and really enjoyed the night sights as well as the daytime views and all the buzz of the city. It was the first time in the city for me and the Young Fella, Hubby had been many years before.