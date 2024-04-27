Previous
Memory Month: New York City by casablanca
Memory Month: New York City

Memory Month continues and our USA journey brings us to the next couple of days.

After Montauk, we drove the length of Long Island into New York City, pausing for coffee in The Hamptons en route. Loved driving in New York, so easy to navigate with its grid system. Left the car then and walked the city for a few days. Stayed in a hotel on Times Square and really enjoyed the night sights as well as the daytime views and all the buzz of the city. It was the first time in the city for me and the Young Fella, Hubby had been many years before.
Casablanca

Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture of this amazing city!
April 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, NY, NY, so good ...! You've just got to love it. I've visited several times now, but the first time I was quite nervous about being in the 'big city'! It must have been around 1989, and I remember it being 'just like the movies' with the yellow taxis and the steam coming out of the 'sidewalks'. I was overwhelmed by it all.
April 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann You feel like you are in a movie set all the time, don't you?
April 27th, 2024  
