Contentment by casablanca
Contentment

I love this quote, painted on the wall as you exit the exhibition area at Chartwell, Churchill's former home.

It seems to me to sum up the secret of contentment. There's a verse in Philippians where Paul writes that he has learned to be content whatever his circumstances. I was reminded of that seeing this.

Whether happy, sad, light, burdened, rich or poor, go out in the free sunlight and find the pleasure in the moment, in what you see. The natural world is a beautiful place and just looking at it, breathing it in has always been a balm for my soul.
Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Dianne ace
What a wonderful quote and lovely words you have added. A fav for the great vibes.
May 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to be reminded o this quote.
May 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful quote and great narrative.
May 5th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
So that's why I wake up happy most of the year. Because we have sunshine most of the year. Very clear capture and lovely light.
May 5th, 2024  
