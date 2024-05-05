Contentment

I love this quote, painted on the wall as you exit the exhibition area at Chartwell, Churchill's former home.



It seems to me to sum up the secret of contentment. There's a verse in Philippians where Paul writes that he has learned to be content whatever his circumstances. I was reminded of that seeing this.



Whether happy, sad, light, burdened, rich or poor, go out in the free sunlight and find the pleasure in the moment, in what you see. The natural world is a beautiful place and just looking at it, breathing it in has always been a balm for my soul.