Not at my best today. A truck hit my car yesterday and my car is undriveable, my confidence is currently shot and it's stirred up the PTSD I had worked so hard to get rid of. Can't bear to post a photo of the damage, so here is something more beautiful. A banded demoiselle, type of damselfly. Saw it at Flatford on Sunday. Such lovely colours.
Glad you aren't posting a photo of your car it would have been on here forever. Think positive and remember to breathe. Sending lots of hugs. xx
Gorgeously coloured damselfly