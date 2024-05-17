Previous
Banded Demoiselle by casablanca
138 / 365

Banded Demoiselle

Not at my best today. A truck hit my car yesterday and my car is undriveable, my confidence is currently shot and it's stirred up the PTSD I had worked so hard to get rid of. Can't bear to post a photo of the damage, so here is something more beautiful. A banded demoiselle, type of damselfly. Saw it at Flatford on Sunday. Such lovely colours.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, no, you are just having NO luck at the moment. So sorry about your car, but I trust you are ok, and that you manage to get your PTSD back under control. This is such a beautiful image to start the day. Focus on all the good stuff. xx
May 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful photo. fav.

Glad you aren't posting a photo of your car it would have been on here forever. Think positive and remember to breathe. Sending lots of hugs. xx
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture and gorgeous colours! I feel for you as you don't seem to have much luck lately. Same idea as Babs, only positive thoughts from now xx
May 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear about your car. As long as you are ok is the main thing, cars are replaceable. Keep breathing, keep smiling xx

Gorgeously coloured damselfly
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise