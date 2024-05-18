Shysters

Insurers plan: take £350 excess off me in cash when delivering courtesy car. Remove car to official repairer. Write car off unnecessarily. Take back courtesy car. Give me less than half its value, leaving me out of pocket and with no car. Massively increase our premium.



Our action: Taking back control. Have cancelled insurance claim and yet they still have removed my no claims bonus, despite no longer making a claim!

Took advice from a local reputable garage, who examined my car carefully and confirmed damage is localised to front wing and bumper and nothing to subframe or chassis. They agreed insurer writing it off completely unnecessary but "what they do these days." Arranged for them to do the work for us, cutting insurers completely out, in about 10 days time.



Needless to say, we are moving insurer and rethinking the kind we take out. Complete bunch of shysters.



On that note, I spotted this entry on my ice cream I ate at Flatford last Sunday. "Exhausted vanilla bean pieces" and it made me laugh. Poor little vanilla beans! I share your pain LOL



