Previous
New Hat by casablanca
150 / 365

New Hat

Got a new Tilley hat. We all wear these. They are UPF50+ for sun protection, water repellent and the airflo design means your head stays cool. Drop it on the water when you are sailing? No problem, it floats. Jolly useful in the Summer but also thankfully in the rain and as we have had nothing but rain lately, it keeps it off my head and off my glasses. Happiness.

Off to attempt driving for the first time since the accident today. Taking my broken car in for repairs and bringing a courtesy car home. Thankfully Hubby with me as PTSD still troubling me. ♥️
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Your slightly mischievous face is nice to see here. I can empathise with you regarding driving. Having not driven a car for 9 months recovering from a badly broken upper arm, I agreed to drive after my husband had an eye injection in the next northern city. I got so stressed, I just couldn't cope and got out - the motel lady kindly offered to drive the car into the right area!
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful photo of you with your lovely hat. Good luck with the driving today :-)
May 29th, 2024  
julia ace
Good looking hat and practical.. hope all goes well with the driving..
May 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What an excellent hat and a fun photo of you looking happy. It is good you have support to get back driving again.
May 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely hat and photo of your cheeky wee face. :-) Good luck with the driving - you will rock it!
May 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Skipper dropped hat in The Solent, we had to do a Tilly Overboard rescue. We still won the race!

You look lovely and relaxed in your nice new green one
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise