New Hat

Got a new Tilley hat. We all wear these. They are UPF50+ for sun protection, water repellent and the airflo design means your head stays cool. Drop it on the water when you are sailing? No problem, it floats. Jolly useful in the Summer but also thankfully in the rain and as we have had nothing but rain lately, it keeps it off my head and off my glasses. Happiness.



Off to attempt driving for the first time since the accident today. Taking my broken car in for repairs and bringing a courtesy car home. Thankfully Hubby with me as PTSD still troubling me. ♥️