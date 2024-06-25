Previous
My Wildflower Meadow by casablanca
My Wildflower Meadow

Hubby read an article the other day that said women love the wild chaos of a part of the garden being a wildflower meadow and men just want to mow it!

Well, this is my contested wildflower meadow covering about a quarter of my garden and it is doing its stuff there, judging by the bee flying in for the nectar. I'm content. He's itching to get at the mower LOL

Exam went okay last night, thanks. Had a couple of "rabbit in the headlights" moments, but I hope I did enough to pass. Part three next Monday!
Casablanca

Kathy A ace
They are such a beautiful colour.

I hope you passed too x
June 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
June 25th, 2024  
