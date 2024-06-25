My Wildflower Meadow

Hubby read an article the other day that said women love the wild chaos of a part of the garden being a wildflower meadow and men just want to mow it!



Well, this is my contested wildflower meadow covering about a quarter of my garden and it is doing its stuff there, judging by the bee flying in for the nectar. I'm content. He's itching to get at the mower LOL



Exam went okay last night, thanks. Had a couple of "rabbit in the headlights" moments, but I hope I did enough to pass. Part three next Monday!