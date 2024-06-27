You my remember way back on 25th May, the lad and I had a visitation at 11pm from a Gas Man saying there was a leak in the road outside and he needed to check our property.Well, yesterday......yes, that's 33 days later......the chaps from Cadent arrived unannounced on the street, waved some sensors around and decided it really did need doing. So now we have a contraflow outside the house, big queues of traffic in every direction, a large hole in the ground and all the chaps went home about 4pm. No doubt they wanted a cup of tea. Hoping they return this morning LOLSo naturally, I found myself thinking of Bernard Cribbins and another classic song.