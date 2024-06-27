Previous
Hole in the Ground by casablanca
179 / 365

Hole in the Ground

You my remember way back on 25th May, the lad and I had a visitation at 11pm from a Gas Man saying there was a leak in the road outside and he needed to check our property.

Well, yesterday......yes, that's 33 days later......the chaps from Cadent arrived unannounced on the street, waved some sensors around and decided it really did need doing. So now we have a contraflow outside the house, big queues of traffic in every direction, a large hole in the ground and all the chaps went home about 4pm. No doubt they wanted a cup of tea. Hoping they return this morning LOL

So naturally, I found myself thinking of Bernard Cribbins and another classic song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbuzHi_0cmc
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Well, well, well ... I hope they get it fixed quickly!
June 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Had that earworm as I read your narrative.
June 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
That is quite a nasty hole, the time and workmanship would be much worse here ;-)
June 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Hope they fix the problem quickly. You don't want an explosion.
June 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
33 days. That’s criminal.
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise