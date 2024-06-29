Previous
Sunset
Sunset

Enjoyed the way the peachy rich sun reflections hit a tree over the road last night, painting it a lovely strong tone and making the leaves change colour.

Hubby arrived home last night after 8 days teaching sailing off the Welsh coast. Nice to see his face again :)

Gas Main repair hole partially filled in, but not completed. Contraflow still running out there, but as it is now the weekend, I am not expecting any more work to be done before Monday at the earliest. Traffic lights working so far......
Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
