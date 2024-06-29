Sunset

Enjoyed the way the peachy rich sun reflections hit a tree over the road last night, painting it a lovely strong tone and making the leaves change colour.



Hubby arrived home last night after 8 days teaching sailing off the Welsh coast. Nice to see his face again :)



Gas Main repair hole partially filled in, but not completed. Contraflow still running out there, but as it is now the weekend, I am not expecting any more work to be done before Monday at the earliest. Traffic lights working so far......