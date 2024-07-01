Heritage Tomatoes

I was in the Farm Shop and spotted some Heritage tomatoes. Decided to make a tomato, mozzarella and basil leaves salad.



The three tomatoes were:

Green Zebra

Yellow Sun Baby

Black Russian

Our top favourite was the Black Russian. Such a lovely colour, aroma and taste.



Final BSL exam tonight and then the wait to find out if me and all my classmates passed the three exams.