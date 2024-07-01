Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
183 / 365
Heritage Tomatoes
I was in the Farm Shop and spotted some Heritage tomatoes. Decided to make a tomato, mozzarella and basil leaves salad.
The three tomatoes were:
Green Zebra
Yellow Sun Baby
Black Russian
Our top favourite was the Black Russian. Such a lovely colour, aroma and taste.
Final BSL exam tonight and then the wait to find out if me and all my classmates passed the three exams.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2802
photos
160
followers
73
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th June 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Lovely colours on that gorgeous plate.
Good luck tonight x
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Good luck tonight x