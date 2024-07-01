Previous
Heritage Tomatoes by casablanca
Heritage Tomatoes

I was in the Farm Shop and spotted some Heritage tomatoes. Decided to make a tomato, mozzarella and basil leaves salad.

The three tomatoes were:
Green Zebra
Yellow Sun Baby
Black Russian
Our top favourite was the Black Russian. Such a lovely colour, aroma and taste.

Final BSL exam tonight and then the wait to find out if me and all my classmates passed the three exams.
Kathy A ace
Lovely colours on that gorgeous plate.

Good luck tonight x
July 1st, 2024  
