A wander round my garden

Took a little stroll around my garden. It is quite a mess currently, but there are plants here and there with beautiful flowers on. Weather has been quite cold and damp the last couple of days.



Top row:

Rhapsody in Blue rose

Firework Night rose (note the many different coloured roses on the same stem - I love that with this rose!)



Centre row:

Spiraea

Sea Holly



Bottom row:

Potentilla

William and Catherine white rose



Young fella has been sleeping a lot and his fever has come down. Cough bothering him. Some sort of heavy Summer cold, we think, mixed with bad hay fever currently, so a difficult combination. Thanks for your good wishes for him.