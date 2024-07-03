A wander round my garden

Took a little stroll around my garden. It is quite a mess currently, but there are plants here and there with beautiful flowers on. Weather has been quite cold and damp the last couple of days.
Top row:
Rhapsody in Blue rose
Firework Night rose (note the many different coloured roses on the same stem - I love that with this rose!)
Centre row:
Spiraea
Sea Holly
Bottom row:
Potentilla
William and Catherine white rose
Young fella has been sleeping a lot and his fever has come down. Cough bothering him. Some sort of heavy Summer cold, we think, mixed with bad hay fever currently, so a difficult combination. Thanks for your good wishes for him.
Glad to hear the young fella is on the mend