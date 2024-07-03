Previous
A wander round my garden by casablanca
185 / 365

A wander round my garden

Took a little stroll around my garden. It is quite a mess currently, but there are plants here and there with beautiful flowers on. Weather has been quite cold and damp the last couple of days.

Top row:
Rhapsody in Blue rose
Firework Night rose (note the many different coloured roses on the same stem - I love that with this rose!)

Centre row:
Spiraea
Sea Holly

Bottom row:
Potentilla
William and Catherine white rose

Young fella has been sleeping a lot and his fever has come down. Cough bothering him. Some sort of heavy Summer cold, we think, mixed with bad hay fever currently, so a difficult combination. Thanks for your good wishes for him.
Lesley ace
Such a beautiful display
July 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely collage, you must have a gorgeous garden.

Glad to hear the young fella is on the mend
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely collage of the pretty colours.
July 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
the roses on the top row are fabulous!
July 3rd, 2024  
