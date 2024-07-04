Spiky

Used the "effects" button for SC on the Nikon to create this image of my allium. Always enjoy the shapes in there.



Young Fella improving, Hubby now down with the lurgy and I am still standing and hoping to remain so!



General Election day here today in the UK. I have just returned from voting. Never before have I looked at a paper and wished for an option that said "none of the above." Not a single person on offer who is capable of leading well and lifting up the nation currently. They are all weak, ineffectual and self serving. It is a sad state of affairs. I just hope somewhere out there is someone being raised up in the background for the future who will have integrity and calibre as a good leader. It is time history had that again, it's been too long.