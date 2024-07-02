Rose

Final BSL exam completed last night and we all went down the pub for a drink and breathed a collective sigh of relief. 6-8 weeks now to wait to find out if we all passed.



Came home to my son, whom we thought was just struggling with particularly bad hay fever this year, to find he had a fever of 101 (38.5) and was not well at all. Covid test negative, so seems to be some kind of Summer heavy cold virus. Poor lad. So he is off sick today and waiting to see how he is when he wakes up.



So a wee wander around my garden now the weather is cooler than it was and my roses are looking nice. Can't remember the name of this one, but I love its multiple frills.