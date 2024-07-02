Previous
Rose by casablanca
184 / 365

Rose

Final BSL exam completed last night and we all went down the pub for a drink and breathed a collective sigh of relief. 6-8 weeks now to wait to find out if we all passed.

Came home to my son, whom we thought was just struggling with particularly bad hay fever this year, to find he had a fever of 101 (38.5) and was not well at all. Covid test negative, so seems to be some kind of Summer heavy cold virus. Poor lad. So he is off sick today and waiting to see how he is when he wakes up.

So a wee wander around my garden now the weather is cooler than it was and my roses are looking nice. Can't remember the name of this one, but I love its multiple frills.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Have to find out what BSL is - ? I had this sort of illness - doctor diagnosed bacterial infection of lungs which included nasal drip. Fixed with antibiotics.
July 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Good news that you have a breather now, hope your young lad will be feeling better soon.

Stunning capture of this gorgeous rose, I love the frilly petals and colour.
July 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae British Sign Language. I am partially deaf and have been learning BSL and studying Lipreading too. Taking qualifications so that maybe I can help teach in future.
July 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fingers crossed for your results and I hope the young fella is up and about soon. Love the image of your gorgeous rose.
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beauty.
July 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Congrats on finishing BSL and hope results are excellent. Lovely rose
July 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good luck with the BSL. I hope your son feels better soon. I have heard of a bad summer cold circulating here in the States. Fingers crossed he is better soon.
July 2nd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A beautiful rose. Glad your test is over and you went out to celebrate. Sorry to hear your son was under the weather. Hopefully he will feel better tomorrow. My son had an awful cough and walking pneumonia for 3 weeks. He missed 2 weeks of work.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise