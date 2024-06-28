The last flower

This was my lovely foxglove that appeared in the garden. Fascinating how they lose the flowers from the bottom up until just one little straggler holding on at the top.



The friendly workmen tell me they think they have fixed the major gas leak out in the road and when you walk by that hole, you don't smell gas anymore.



Last night the traffic lights failed and all got stuck on red for a while. The language out there.....the beeping of horns, the shouting, the dangerous overtaking and fighting over who got to use the only available bit of road...... thankfully a chap came promptly and re-set the traffic lights, but it was quite frightening for a while.



Could be a week yet as it is a different department who fill the hole back in! I see they have permission for the roadworks until 4th July....