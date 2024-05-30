Piano Tuning

Thanks for cheering me on with driving. Hubby drove my poor battered car to the repairers yesterday morning with me in the passenger seat struggling with panic attacks. But I managed to drive the courtesy car home. I am pretty jumpy but I have to start somewhere. Persevering.



Yesterday afternoon, my delightful piano tuner came to tune my beautiful piano. He's a lovely man and has great anecdotes from his life in the theatre. Always does a nice job on my piano too.



Taken just for fun using the Photo Illustration Effect button on my Nikon.