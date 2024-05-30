Previous
Piano Tuning by casablanca
151 / 365

Piano Tuning

Thanks for cheering me on with driving. Hubby drove my poor battered car to the repairers yesterday morning with me in the passenger seat struggling with panic attacks. But I managed to drive the courtesy car home. I am pretty jumpy but I have to start somewhere. Persevering.

Yesterday afternoon, my delightful piano tuner came to tune my beautiful piano. He's a lovely man and has great anecdotes from his life in the theatre. Always does a nice job on my piano too.

Taken just for fun using the Photo Illustration Effect button on my Nikon.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, what a wonderful angle and effect! So glad to know that you are back in the driver's seat :-)
May 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done you can have a gold star. Onwards and upwards.
May 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
I love a piano. Great capture.
May 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great POV
May 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You have to tune a real piano! I have an organ which sounds like different piano sounds which is lazy but good. Glad you are persevering with the driving. I give myself a silent cheer every time I go out now. Also my arm doesn't hurt which is extremely helpful as well.
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise